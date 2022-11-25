UrduPoint.com

One In Five Children In Flood-affected Areas Lacks Study Material

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Following the unprecedented rains and floods in the 2022 monsoon season, a vast majority of children have limited access to learning materials, and those having access are limited to textbooks only.

According to a report issued by the non-profit organization Save the Children, one in five children does not have access to any learning materials.

The report having up-to-date assessment and needs of families in flood-affected areas highlights that the school children are also facing multiple issues including long travelling to the temporary school shelters, psychological stress, non-availability of instructors, and absent teachers.

The education of female students is being suffered more than boys as children have to travel one hour or more on foot to reach schools and parents are not able to afford transportation.

In response to the issues, Save the Children has reached almost 108,000 people, including almost 57,000 children through the life-saving activities under flood response 2022 and along with setting up Temporary Learning Centres and Child-Friendly Spaces.

