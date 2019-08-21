UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One In Four Teen Girls At Increased Risk Of Depression: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:10 AM

One in four teen girls at increased risk of depression: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :A team of Briton researchers has recently found that one in four adolescent girls, especially poor, are at an increased risk of depression.

The researchers from the University of Liverpool and University College London found that a quarter of girls (24 percent) and one in 10 boys (9 percent) are depressed at age 14.

Lead author Dr Praveetha Patalay said that in the recent years there has been a growing policy focus on children's mental health. However, there has been a lack of nationally representative estimates of mental health problems for this generation.

The team analysed information on more than 10,000 children born in 2000-01.

Parents reported on their children's mental health at ages three, five, seven, 11 and 14.

Then, when the children reached 14, they were themselves asked questions about their depressive symptoms.

Based on the emotional problems of 14-year-olds, the findings indicated that 24 percent of girls and nine percent of boys suffer from depression, Medical Daily reported.

The team also investigated the links between depressive symptoms and family income.

Behaviour problems, such as acting out, fighting and being rebellious decreased from infancy to age 5, but then increased to age 14. Boys were more likely than girls to have behaviour problems throughout childhood and early adolescence.

The new research also suggested that signs of depression are generally more common among children from poorer families, they explained.

Related Topics

Poor London Liverpool Family From Depression

Recent Stories

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

17 seconds ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

28 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

33 minutes ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

19 seconds ago

President urges businessmen to support govt's driv ..

39 minutes ago

US Might Have Started Developing Banned Weapons Be ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.