One Injured As Car Hits Oil-tanker
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) One of three riders of a car sustained injuries when their car hit an oil-tanker in Noorpur area, on suburbs of Bahawalpur city.
Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that a speedy car hit an empty oil tanker on National Highway in Noorpur area, resulting in injuring of one of the car riders.
The car hit backside of the oil tanaker. Oil tanker was empty and plying to its destination.
The rescuers and ambulance of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Ahamdpur East where he was provided with emergency medical aid. The injured was identifies as 25-years-old Faheem.
Local police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems
World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..
Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major soc ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One injured as car hits oil-tanker2 minutes ago
-
UN resolution foundation of Kashmiris' struggle: Masood Khan2 minutes ago
-
Safe City launches "Meri Pehchan" service12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held12 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured over land dispute12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara stresses resolving public issues on priority12 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption department takes action on inheritance fraud13 minutes ago
-
International practices regarding military courts; Haris to argue before SCP tomorrow22 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif22 minutes ago
-
Pirwadhai Police recover stolen bus, arrest accused22 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist injured due to kite string22 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Self-Accountability held at SBBWU Peshawar23 minutes ago