One Injured As Car Hits Oil-tanker

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

One injured as car hits oil-tanker

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) One of three riders of a car sustained injuries when their car hit an oil-tanker in Noorpur area, on suburbs of Bahawalpur city.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that a speedy car hit an empty oil tanker on National Highway in Noorpur area, resulting in injuring of one of the car riders.

The car hit backside of the oil tanaker. Oil tanker was empty and plying to its destination.

The rescuers and ambulance of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Ahamdpur East where he was provided with emergency medical aid. The injured was identifies as 25-years-old Faheem.

Local police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.

