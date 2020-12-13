UrduPoint.com
One Injured As Car Plunges Into Deep Ravine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) ::The driver of the Suzuki motor car was critically injured when his car plunged into a deep ravine near Damar area in the jurisdiction of Timergarah Police Station, Dir Lower here on Sunday.

According to detail, a driver Sardar Al Hassan son of Fazal Rahim residence of Hajiabad Tehsil, Khar, Bajaur, was going to home when due to over speeding he lost control over his car which plunged into deep ravine, near Damar area, Timergarah, Dir Lower, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the accident.

Soon after the accident, the officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed on the spot, recovered the injured driver from the car, and shifted him to the District Headquarter hospital for medical treatment. The officials of the Rescue 1122 also confirmed critical injuries to the driver.

