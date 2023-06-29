Open Menu

One Injured As Fire Erupts In CM House Kitchen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :A man sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Chief Minister (CM) House due to a gas leakage on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 official sources, as soon as the information was received, the medical and fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the spot.

The fire team got control of the fire immediately.

One person was burnt due to fire, the sources said.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured to a hospital for medical treatment.

