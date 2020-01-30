One injured by robbers in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):A citizen was injured by the armed men during robbery attempt in the limits of Sir Syed Police Station here on Wednesday.

SSP Central Rao Arif Aslam informed the media persons that one Moiz Ahmad sustained bullet injury during resistance to robbers who tried to snatch cash from him outside a bank.

Moiz with the help of other people took hold one of the robbers who was handed over to the police while three other robbers managed to escape.

The injured was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.