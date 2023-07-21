One injured during resistance in robbery incident

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A man was injured during resistance to a robbery bid, police said.

M. Rashid, 30, son of Allah Wasaya, basti Gulo Jhok Wains got injured by bullet shot at his abdomen late night of yesterday.

He was removed to Nishtar hospital by rescuers aftermath of the incident.

According to police as quoting statement of the victim that some two unidentified number of bandits intercepted him near Head Muhammad Wala to snatch his motorbike.

However, the man put up resistance that stirred criminals to open straight fire before escaping the scene.

Police registered the case claiming the search for the accused was going on.