One Injured During Robbery Bid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A person was shot at and injured while resisting a robbery bid in Lalarukh area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Monday.
The police sources said Aziz Ahmed was going to Lalazar area on his motorcycle.
He was intercepted by two masked men who tried to snatch his motorcycle and cell phone on gun point.
He, however, put up resistance and the bandits opened fire him. As a result he received a bullet injury in his leg, while the robbers fled with his motorcycle.
The police registered a case.
