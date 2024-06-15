One injured in a cylinder explosion in Daska

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) One young person was injured in a gas cylinder incident at a shop on Sialkot Road in Daska on Saturday.

According to rescue teams, a gas cylinder exploded during the refilling at a shop, resulting in the wound of one person. People gathered at the spot and called the rescue teams, a private news channel reported.

The injured person was shifted to a nearby hospital. The shop was sealed by the police.