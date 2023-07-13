Open Menu

One Injured In Bahawalpur Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A man sustained critical wounds after hitting by a speedy car in Khanda Mor area of Khairpur Tamewali Tehsil of Bahawalpur district on Thursday.

Rescue sources said here that a man identified as Ghulam Mustafa riding his motorcycle plying on Bahawalpur-Hasilpur national highway was on the way to his destination when he was hit by a speedy car.

He suffered critical wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Khairpur Tamewali.

Khairpur Tamewali police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.

