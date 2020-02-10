UrduPoint.com
One Injured In Clash Between Student Groups In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:14 PM

One injured in clash between student groups in Islamabad

One student was injured in a clash between two groups of students at Postgraduate College Sahiwal on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :One student was injured in a clash between two groups of students at Postgraduate College Sahiwal on Monday.

A private news channel reported that two rival groups of students opened fire on each other at the college. As result, a student of first year received injuries due to bullets shots.

The injured student was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical assistance.

