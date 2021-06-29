One injured in cylinder blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :At least one person received burns when a gas cylinder exploded at a cylinder shop in Barkat Market, Garden Town, here on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122, on information, reached the spot and shifted the injured, Boota, 50, to the Jinnah hospital.

The fire brigade teams also reached the site to extinguish the fire while no loss of life was reported yet.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Malik also visited Jinnah Hospital to inquire afterhealth of the injured and directed the hospital administration to provide the best medicalfacilities.