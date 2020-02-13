One injured in cylinder blast in Rawalipindi

A person received injuries in a cylinder blast at CNG Pump station on G.T road Taxila here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A person received injuries in a cylinder blast at CNG Pump station on G.T road Taxila here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the gas cylinder blast occurred at Mehran CNG due to electric short circuit in compressor room,as a result one person identified as Muhammad Noman of 30 received minor burn injuries.

On the information, the rescue teams rushed to the site and douse the fire.

The injured was provided first aid on the spot.