One injured in Dera Bugti blast

Senator Sarfraz Bugti's driver got injured in a deadliest remote control blast on Saturday near Doli Check Post, an area located at Dera Bugti of Baluchistan province

DERA BUGTI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Senator Sarfraz Bugti's driver got injured in a deadliest remote control blast on Saturday near Doli Check Post, an area located at Dera Bugti of Baluchistan province.

According to details, a special squad of Senator Sarfraz Bugti who had served as minister of Baluchistan, was passing through Doli Check Post when unknown criminals attacked the vehicle.

As a result, the driver of Senator Sarfraz Bugti, got injured.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started search for the culprits. The injured was taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

As per the initial reports, unidentified outlaws were trying to target Senator Sarfraz Bugti but he survived.