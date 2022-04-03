One injured in firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :A person was critically injured in a firing incident near Jamia Masjid Mayar in Mardan, said Rescue-1122 here on Sunday.

On receiving information of the incident, the ambulance and medical team of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot.

The victim was identified as Imtiaz 45.

The personnel of Rescue-1122 provided first-aid to the injured and then shifted him to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC).

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.