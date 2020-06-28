UrduPoint.com
One Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

One injured in gas cylinder blast

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) ::A man was injured and three shops were partially damaged due to a gas cylinder explosion in a shop in the Khar bazaar here, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident.

According to locals and Rescue 1122, the fire started when a gas cylinder exploded inside the shop which overcame two more shops, injuring one person.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 personnel with fire fighter rushed to the spot and got control over the fire. Three shops were damaged and one person was injured in the accident, the official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

