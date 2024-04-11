One Injured In Gas Explosion At CNG Station
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A person was seriously injured in a gas explosion at a private CNG station on Kamra Hattian Road in Attock on Thursday.
After receiving an emergency call rescue ambulances and fire engines were dispatched to the spot by the Attock control room.
According to the station staff as the worker turned on the compressor machine it exploded due to gas leakage which damaged pressure pumps.
Rescue firefighters responded swiftly to the emergency call controlled the fire.
According to the rescue staff, a worker of the station suffered 80% burns and was shifted to Isfandyar Bukhari Hospital, Attock, after giving first aid. Later the patient was referred to Burn Unit PIMS Islamabad in rescue ambulance.
