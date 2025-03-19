One injured in Gujranwala firing

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) One person was injured in a firing incident that occurred near Qila Didar Singh area of Gujranwala, tv channels

quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a man received bullet injuries when a rival party opened fire to settle land dispute

near Qila Didar Singh area of Gujranwala.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.