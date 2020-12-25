One injured in hand grenade attack at Moharar house

Some unidentified assailants on Saturday hurled hand-grenades at a house of Moharar of Additional Sessions Judge North Waziristan, police said

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Some unidentified assailants on Saturday hurled hand-grenades at a house of Moharar of Additional Sessions Judge North Waziristan, police said.

In the attack , younger brother of Moharar Sakinullah Dawar was injured and shifted to hospital.

Bannu Township police immediately reached the spot and collected all evidences.

Police have registered an FIR against unknown terrorists.