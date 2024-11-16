One Injured In House Fire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A fire erupted in a house in Qasim Bela here on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, a fire had spread in a room filled with furniture. Rescue teams started an operation and during the operation the roof of the room collapsed, causing minor injuries to a person. Rescue teams provided immediate first aid to the person. They quickly extinguished the flames and completed the cooling process.
