One injured in Karachi 'cracker' blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed and several others got serious injuries in a "cracker blast" that occurred near Ehsaas Emergency office in Liaquatabad Town Karachi on Friday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that at the time when cracker blast was occurred in Karachi a large number of people were gathered around the office to collect their money through Ehsaas program, adding that the explosive went off by a footpath outside the office which claimed one life and wounded many.

Police, Rangers and rescue workers had immediately rushed to the site and shifted all injured to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, a private news channels reported.