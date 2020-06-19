UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Injured In Karachi 'cracker' Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:12 PM

One injured in Karachi 'cracker' blast

At least one person was killed and several others got serious injuries in a "cracker blast" that occurred near Ehsaas Emergency office in Liaquatabad Town Karachi on Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed and several others got serious injuries in a "cracker blast" that occurred near Ehsaas Emergency office in Liaquatabad Town Karachi on Friday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that at the time when cracker blast was occurred in Karachi a large number of people were gathered around the office to collect their money through Ehsaas program, adding that the explosive went off by a footpath outside the office which claimed one life and wounded many.

Police, Rangers and rescue workers had immediately rushed to the site and shifted all injured to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation into the matter was underway, a private news channels reported.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Rangers SITE Money All

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai celebrates completion of degree a ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Beyond Riyada organise vi ..

32 minutes ago

A meeting within the framework of the Human Rights ..

37 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary says federal govt to transfer Rs 3 ..

38 minutes ago

Over 10,111 violations of SOPs, health guidelines ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt imposes smart lockdown in parts of Kara ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.