One injured in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A laborer was injured in a roof collapse incident, in the area of Sadr police station on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :A laborer was injured in a roof collapse incident, in the area of Sadr police station on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 said the incident took place in Sitara Park city, Jaranwala where roof of a dilapidatedhouse caved in during repair and construction. As a result, Aashiq Hussain (40) received seriousinjuries and was shifted to hospital.