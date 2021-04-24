UrduPoint.com
One Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 03:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :A laborer was injured in a roof collapse incident, in the area of Sadr police station on Saturday.

