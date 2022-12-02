One injured in vehicle-fire in Secretariat mosque parking lot

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Three vehicles burnt completely while many other were damaged when vehicles caught fire in the parking lot of Pak Secretariat Mosque here on Friday.

Gul Rehman, the driver of one car sustained burn injuries in the incident and was shifted to the hospital for first aid.

The fire was most probably started by a short circuit in one of the vehicles which spread to the other nearby vehicle, a Rescue official said.

The vehicles caught fire around 01 pm and the fire brigade was immediately informed. The fire tenders reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control.