One injured, teenage abducted in Wah area

A man was shot and injured by two armed bandits in a daylight robbery incident reported in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar police station on G.T road, Nawababad area

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A man was shot and injured by two armed bandits in a daylight robbery incident reported in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar police station on G.T road, Nawababad area.

According to police sources, Mansoor withdrew the cash amount of Rs 0.2 million from a local private bank and

he was on his way to home when two masked men riding a bike intercepted him, and snatched the money.

On showing resistance, the robbers shot the ill-fated person and injured before leaving the place of crime.

The injured Mansoor was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila for treatment.

In another incident, a teenage niece of Mehmood was abducted by unknown individuals from home located in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

Wah Saddar Police had registered separate cases and started further investigations.

APP/ajq/378/