One Injured, Teenage Abducted In Wah Area
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM
A man was shot and injured by two armed bandits in a daylight robbery incident reported in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar police station on G.T road, Nawababad area
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A man was shot and injured by two armed bandits in a daylight robbery incident reported in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar police station on G.T road, Nawababad area.
According to police sources, Mansoor withdrew the cash amount of Rs 0.2 million from a local private bank and
he was on his way to home when two masked men riding a bike intercepted him, and snatched the money.
On showing resistance, the robbers shot the ill-fated person and injured before leaving the place of crime.
The injured Mansoor was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila for treatment.
In another incident, a teenage niece of Mehmood was abducted by unknown individuals from home located in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.
Wah Saddar Police had registered separate cases and started further investigations.
APP/ajq/378/
Recent Stories
Body found near Hassanabdal
Strengthening of institutions among top priorities of govt: Aleem Khan
Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh forever: Minister
England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in wheat field
Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendations about Money Bill
Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open
ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 year imprisonment
Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain
US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds
Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body found near Hassanabdal6 minutes ago
-
Strengthening of institutions among top priorities of govt: Aleem Khan6 minutes ago
-
Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh forever: Minister16 minutes ago
-
Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in wheat field16 minutes ago
-
Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendations about Money Bill19 minutes ago
-
ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 year imprisonment19 minutes ago
-
Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain15 minutes ago
-
Aleem announces significant developments for motorway expansion16 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief announces to hold protest march16 minutes ago
-
Mayor seeks proposals from town chairmen for OZT52 minutes ago
-
Balighur Rehman condoles with Saira Afzal Tarar53 minutes ago
-
NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network: Prof Tahir claims53 minutes ago