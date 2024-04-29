Open Menu

One Injured, Teenage Abducted In Wah Area

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM

One injured, teenage abducted in Wah area

A man was shot and injured by two armed bandits in a daylight robbery incident reported in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar police station on G.T road, Nawababad area

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A man was shot and injured by two armed bandits in a daylight robbery incident reported in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar police station on G.T road, Nawababad area.

According to police sources, Mansoor withdrew the cash amount of Rs 0.2 million from a local private bank and

he was on his way to home when two masked men riding a bike intercepted him, and snatched the money.

On showing resistance, the robbers shot the ill-fated person and injured before leaving the place of crime.

The injured Mansoor was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila for treatment.

In another incident, a teenage niece of Mehmood was abducted by unknown individuals from home located in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station.

Wah Saddar Police had registered separate cases and started further investigations.

APP/ajq/378/

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Robbery Bank Man Taxila Saddar Money From Million

Recent Stories

Body found near Hassanabdal

Body found near Hassanabdal

6 minutes ago
 Strengthening of institutions among top priorities ..

Strengthening of institutions among top priorities of govt: Aleem Khan

6 minutes ago
 Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh ..

Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh forever: Minister

16 minutes ago
 England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of ass ..

England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca

16 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

16 minutes ago
 Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in whea ..

Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in wheat field

16 minutes ago
Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendation ..

Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendations about Money Bill

19 minutes ago
 Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives ..

Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open

19 minutes ago
 ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 y ..

ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 year imprisonment

19 minutes ago
 Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain

Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain

15 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

18 minutes ago
 Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign s ..

Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan