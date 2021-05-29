UrduPoint.com
One-kalan House Retrieved From Illegal Occupants In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Model Town police have retrieved a one-kanal house worth Rs 120 million of an aged woman and her brother from illegal occupants.

A spokesman for police said here on Saturday that some land-grabbers had rented the house of the aged siblings, resident of Faisal Town, and occupied it after a few months. They refused to vacate the house and started litigation with the help of fake documents.

The accused also tortured and threw the owners out of their house last night. The old lady called the police helpline 15 for help. SHO Faisal Town reached the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered illegal weapons and fake documents of the property from the accused.

Police retrieved the property and handed it over to the legal owners.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said an anti-qabza mafia has been set up an a non-emergency Helpline 1242 dedicated at the CCPO office.

