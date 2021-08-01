One-kanal commercial property retrieved in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police Sunday retrieved one-kanal commercial land of an overseas Pakistani woman from a notorious land grabber Yaqoob Khokhar in an operation at Ghaffar Chowk, PIA Road, Sattu Qatla police station area.

The accused had constructed shops and other illegal structures on the site in the absence of the owner and was getting rent from shopkeepers.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Sadar Asif Amin Awan, in collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The expatriate Pakistani woman had submitted a written application to the Anti-Qabza Cell of the CCPO for retrieval of her property. Heavy machinery for demolition of illegal shops was used and contingent of police including DSPs and SHOs were deputed for protection purposes.