One Kashmiri youth martyred in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on early Friday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed during a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of the district. Two Indian troops were also killed in the so-called fake encounter.

The troops continued their cordon and search operation in the area till the last reports came in.