One Kg Heroin Recovered From Saudi-bound Passenger

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here Friday recovered one kilogram heroin from a passenger's luggage at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here Friday recovered one kilogram heroin from a passenger's luggage at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

According to ANF, the luggage of a suspicious passenger bound for Saudi Arabia was checked and one kg heroin drug was recovered from it.

The passenger belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taken into custody and shifted to ANF lockup for further investigation.

