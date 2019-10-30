One kg heroin seized, two arrested in Tank

District police seized one kilogram heroin from a pick-up and arrested two persons, said police here on Wednesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :District police seized one kilogram heroin from a pick-up and arrested two persons, said police here on Wednesday.

The police on a tip off stopped a pick-up baring number PAB-798 near Pirwana mor and seized one kilogram heroin and 2500 gram hashish from hidden chambers.

The police arrested Muhammad Javed son of Allah Dita resident of Lakhra DI Khan and Yar Muhammad son of Din Muhammad resident of Pathan Kot Tank.

A case has been registered in Shaheed Murid Akbar police station and further investigation is underway.