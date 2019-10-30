One kg ice drug recovered from Jeddah bound passenger

The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday recovered one kilogram ice drug from a Jeddah bound passenger here at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday recovered one kilogram ice drug from a Jeddah bound passenger here at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

The ASF sources said one kilogram ice drug was recovered from the luggage of a Jeddah bound passenger named Attaullah hailing from Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources added that the drug smuggler was handed over to Anti Narcotics Force for further interrogation.