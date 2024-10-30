One Khwarij terrorist killed other apprehended injured in Zhob operation: ISPR

The Security Forces on Wednesday killed a Khwarij terrorist while injured the other during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Sambaza, Zhob District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Security Forces on Wednesday killed a Khwarij terrorist while injured the other during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Sambaza, Zhob District.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and Khwarij, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

The weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other Kharji present in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.