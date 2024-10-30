One Khwarij Terrorist Killed Other Apprehended Injured In Zhob Operation: ISPR
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 11:57 PM
The Security Forces on Wednesday killed a Khwarij terrorist while injured the other during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Sambaza, Zhob District
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Security Forces on Wednesday killed a Khwarij terrorist while injured the other during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in general area Sambaza, Zhob District.
During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and Khwarij, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.
The weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other Kharji present in the area.
"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case
Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking all out measures to ensure clean & green environment: Kanwal2 minutes ago
-
Kayani congratulates independent group on SCBA election win3 minutes ago
-
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge1 minute ago
-
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, infrastructure3 minutes ago
-
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris3 minutes ago
-
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: Federal Minister for ..4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri4 minutes ago
-
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident4 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM4 minutes ago
-
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case4 minutes ago
-
Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar4 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary appointed as Coordinator General, COMSTECH1 minute ago