One Kid Dies, Another Hurt With Dogs Biting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:23 PM

One kid dies, another hurt with dogs biting

A boy was died while another sustained serious injuries due to stray dogs biting at Basti Malookay DG Khan road

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :A boy was died while another sustained serious injuries due to stray dogs biting at Basti Malookay DG Khan road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two kids were present with herd of their goats near poultry farm at DG Khan road when a dozen of stray dogs attacked on them and injured them critically with biting.

As a result, 12 years old Muhammad Irfan s/o Abdul Rehman succumbed to injuries while Muhammad Akbar s/o Muhammad Asif sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital and handed over the body of deceased to heirs.

