One Killed, 10 Hurt In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death while 10 passengers sustained injuries as over speeding bus overturned at Multan road here Saturday.

According to details, the passenger bus was going to Vehari from Burewala and went uncontrolled due to over speeding and overturned by crushing motorcyclists near Channu Morr Multan road.

As a result, motorcycle rider Altaf Hussain resident of 539/EB died on the spot while another sustained serious injuries. Nine passengers also sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital.

The condition of two injured was said to be critical while minor injured were discharged after providing first aid.

