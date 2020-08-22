UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 10 Injured In Coal Mine Blast

Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:10 PM

One killed, 10 injured in coal mine blast

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :An explosion took place on Saturday in a coal mine due to accumulation of gases in Tolai area of tribal district Orakzai.

According to district administration,at least 12 laborers were trapped inside the mine that caved in due to the explosion.

Local people and forces retrieved the injured laborers from the collapsed mine after hectic efforts however,one of the laborers had died of suffocation inside the mine.

Ten of the injured laborers were immediately shifted to hospital in Kohat after their rescue while one labor was still missing.

The deceased miner was identified as Umar Hassan, a resident of Swat district.

More Stories From Pakistan

