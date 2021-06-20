One killed, 10 injured in gas-leak explosion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :A teenage girl was killed and 10 members of a family sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out after a gas leakage explosion in their house on Dallazak road, late Saturday night.

The local people and Rescue1122 staff controlled the fire and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and later moved them to Hayatabad Medical Complex Burn Unit due to critical burn injuries.

The head of the ill-fated family, Amanullah Amir and five women were being given medical treatment at ICU.

Later, a teenager girl succumbed to her injuries at the burn unit. In the incident, four children were also sustained burn injuries.

Residents of the locality have appealed for medical and financial help for a poor family which was earning meager livelihood by making biscuit and chips at their home.