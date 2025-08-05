One Killed, 10 Injured In Jamshoro Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 10:11 PM
JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) One person was killed and ten others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred on M-9 motorway area of Jamshoro district of Sindh, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, a passenger wagon was going to Karachi when it met an accident near M-9, motorway area of Jamshoro, due to a tyre burst.
As a result, one person identified as Shaban died on the spot. The ten other persons were also injured in the same incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
