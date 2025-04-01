Open Menu

One Killed, 10 Injured In Kohat Traffic Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 11:00 PM

One killed, 10 injured in Kohat traffic mishap

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) One person was killed and ten others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Indus

Highway Pindi pull area of Kohat district, tv channels quoting Rescue and police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two rashly driven cars collided with each other near Indus Highway Pindi pull area of Kohat district. As a result, one person died on the spot and ten other persons were injured.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to district headquarter hospital.

Police team are investigating the matter.

