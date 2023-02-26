UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 10 Injured In Lightning Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 07:50 PM

One killed, 10 injured in lightning incidents

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :At least one person died and 10 others sustained injuries when lightning struck in two different places of district Abbottabad on Sunday.

According to the details, in the first lightning incident which took place in Phullanwali Chitpari village of Union Council Bandi Attai Khan, an area of Havelian police station, a group of local youths who were playing in the field went to a cave to escape from sudden heavy rain and were struck by lightning and were injured. The villagers shifted them to Type-D Hospital Havelian where they were referred to Abbottabad after first aid where Zahib son of Manzoor Ahmed stumbled to injuries.

The other injured persons were identified as Tufail Iqbal, Hasan Jalil and Umar Farooq those were seriously injured.

In another lightning incident that occurred in Village Bagh Galyat, five people of the same family were injured.

According to the details, the widow of Aurangzeb, who was living in a mud house along with his son Gulfaraz, Waseem, Zeeshan and Yasin were buried under the debris from the roof which collapsed due to the lightning.

Locals and police have recovered the injured from the debris of the house and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad. Chairman Village Council Bagh Mushtaq Abbasi, General Counselor Shakeel Abbasi, and Abdul Razzaq Abbasi visited the injured and demanded the assistance of the widow from the district administration.

People of the village were angry over the late arrival of Rescue 1122 officials and demanded to establish a Rescue 1122 office at Harno to tackle any emergency situation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Abbottabad Police Station Died Same Bagh Havelian Abdul Razzaq Shakeel Rescue 1122 Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

2 hours ago
 SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.