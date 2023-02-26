One killed, 10 injured in lightning incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :At least one person died and 10 others sustained injuries when lightning struck in two different places of district Abbottabad on Sunday.

According to the details, in the first lightning incident which took place in Phullanwali Chitpari village of Union Council Bandi Attai Khan, an area of Havelian police station, a group of local youths who were playing in the field went to a cave to escape from sudden heavy rain and were struck by lightning and were injured. The villagers shifted them to Type-D Hospital Havelian where they were referred to Abbottabad after first aid where Zahib son of Manzoor Ahmed stumbled to injuries.

The other injured persons were identified as Tufail Iqbal, Hasan Jalil and Umar Farooq those were seriously injured.

In another lightning incident that occurred in Village Bagh Galyat, five people of the same family were injured.

According to the details, the widow of Aurangzeb, who was living in a mud house along with his son Gulfaraz, Waseem, Zeeshan and Yasin were buried under the debris from the roof which collapsed due to the lightning.

Locals and police have recovered the injured from the debris of the house and shifted them to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad. Chairman Village Council Bagh Mushtaq Abbasi, General Counselor Shakeel Abbasi, and Abdul Razzaq Abbasi visited the injured and demanded the assistance of the widow from the district administration.

People of the village were angry over the late arrival of Rescue 1122 officials and demanded to establish a Rescue 1122 office at Harno to tackle any emergency situation.