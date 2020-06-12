One killed, 10 injured in Rawalpindi bike blast

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :One killed while 10 others injured when a bomb planted in a motorbike exploded at Saddar area here on Friday night.

Accoring to Rescue 1122, the incident took place near Koyela center. The police reached the spot after the blast, cordoned off the area and started investigation, while the bomb disposal staff was also called.

Due to intensity of blast, the glasses of shops were shattered and motorcycles parked nearby also got damaged.

The blast resulted in the death of one person besides leaving 10 others injured who had been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) by rescue staff, the spokesman said.

"It was a planted bomb blast," said one of the eye witnesses, while talking to APP.

"I was sitting outside when the blast occurred all of a sudden," he added.