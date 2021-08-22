One killed, 10 injured in road accident

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A man was killed on-the-spot while 10 others were injured seriously when a speeding bus hit a donkey cart on Gujranwala Road near Dera Shah Jamal Sunday morning.

According to Rescue source, the bus overturned after hitting the donkey cart.

The donkey-cart man was killed on-the-spot while 10 others were injured.

The Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a trauma centre, where the condition of three was stated to serious.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver who fled the scene after the accident.