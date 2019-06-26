One killed, 10 injured in road accident in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A youth was killed while 10 others including his father, mother and three sisters sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, in the area of Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : A youth was killed while 10 others including his father, mother and three sisters sustained multiple injuries in a road accident, in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Wednesday that a family was going to Tandlianwala from Depalpur by a mini van when a rashly driven mini truck collided with it at Okara Road near Darbar Bodianwala.

As a result, Abdullah (25) of Depalpur died on the spot while his father van driver Muhammad Mushtaq (52), his mother Memona Mushtaq (45), three sisters- Shazia Mushtaq (18), Maria Mushtaq (12), Hafza Mushtaq (8), Bareera (32) wife of Abul Hasan, Huzaifa (17) daughter of Muhammad Aslam, truck riders Zeeshan Maqbool (27), Muhammad Shehzad (35) and Muhammad Iqbal (35) residents of Pensara sustained injuries.

All the injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Tandlianwala where their condition was stated to be out of danger. Police are investigating.