One Killed, 11 Injured As Coaster Overturns In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

One killed, 11 injured as coaster overturns in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :A passenger was killed and 11 others were injured as a coaster overturned at Narwala Road here on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place near Nathu Chak when the coaster overturned as the driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to save a child, who was crossing the road.

Consequently, Muhammad Sarwar (65) died on the spot while 11 others including five women were injured.

The injured included Sadia, Aamina, Salma, Ayesha, Ghulam Fatima, Mujahid, Muhammad Akram, Ali Shan, Abdul Manan, Nazar Abbas and waseem.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital for medical treatment.

