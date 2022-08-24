One killed, 11 injured in bus-tractor trolley collision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed while 11 others sustained injuries in a collision between bus and tractor-trolley at Dhing Shah-Dipalpur road, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a Multan-bound bus was heading towards Kasur when it collided with bricks-laden tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction near Kacha Pakka area.

As a result, bus driver Nawaz, resident of Roday village, died on the spot while 11 passengers including Ali Abbas, Mohsin Raza, Kamran Murtaza, Akram, Ali Shan, Irfan Liaqat, Bilal Siddique, Shafique, Amir Bashir, Arif Hussain and Safia Bibi received injuries.

On receiving information, teams of police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The dead body and the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Police have started investigation into the incident.