One killed, 11 injured in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :One person was killed while 11 others sustained injuries when a mazda plunged into Rohi Nullah after colliding with a tractor-trolley, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the mazda fell down in Rohi Nullah near Sui Asil towards Baidian Road.

Resultantly, one person namely Shareer (55) died while 11 others sustained injuries.

The rescue teams shifted five critically injured including Faizan, Rafique, Surayya, Irshad and another to the hospital while six minor injured - Rafique, Sharif, Akbar, Ghafoor, Muneeb and Shaban Khan were given first aid at the spot.