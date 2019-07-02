UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 12 Hurt In Road Accident In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:45 PM

A man was killed and 12 others including seven women were injured in a road accident here on Tuesday when a speeding passenger van overturned near Ludhar Chowk at Aimenabad Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A man was killed and 12 others including seven women were injured in a road accident here on Tuesday when a speeding passenger van overturned near Ludhar Chowk at Aimenabad Road.

According to Rescue-1122, the van overturned in an attempt to save a motorbike rider.

As a result, Shafique (40) died on-the-spot due to a head injury while 13 others Afzal (40), Bushra (50), Shazia (35), Farzana (36), Kausar (35), Asifa (35) Maryum (17), Yasmeen (45), Lal Deen (70), Naveed (30), Bilal (18) and Saleem (55) received severe injures.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body and injured to nearby hospital. Police have started investigation.

