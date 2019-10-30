UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 12 Injured In Bus Accident Near Ghotki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

One killed, 12 injured in bus accident near Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A women was killed and other 12 bus passengers were critically wounded in a road accident near Mirpur Mathelo a city in Ghotki District, Sindh on Wednesday.

As per details, the bus was traveling to Sadiqabad and the driver's negligence caused the accident.

The bus was full, with passengers on the roof as well, Rescue officials said.

Police and rescue teams reached the scene to shift the injured to a local hospital.

