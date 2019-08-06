One killed, 13 injured in Quetta blast

A man died and 13 others received injuries in a blast in Quetta's Mission Chowk area on Tuesday evening while Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers condemned the incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A man died and 13 others received injuries in a blast in Quetta 's Mission Chowk area on Tuesday evening while Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers condemned the incident.

According to police sources, an explosion was occurred at Mission Chowk which left one person dead and 13 others injured. The body and injured were rushed to nearby Civil Hospital's trauma center where the injured were being treated.

The shops,nearby vehicles and motorbikes were damaged in the blast.

Security forces including police personnel, bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Provincial Civil Hospital's Medical Superintendent (MS) told that a body of man namely Abdul Hussain and 13 injured were brought to hospital and emergency was declared in the hospital on the direction of CM Balochistan.

The injured were identified as Syed Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Jan, Hussain Ali, Abdul Hassan, Sirajuddin, Muhammad Irbarhim, Abas Ali, Muhammad Jan, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Ali, Salman Ali and Nadir Ali.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers strongly condemned the incident of blast and expressed their sorrow over the loss of life.

Chief Minister said such cowardly attack would not weaken moral of citizens and security forces as some elements were targeting innocent people who would be brought to justice at any cost. He ordered the health department to ensure provision all facilities to the injured victims.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan expressed his condolence with families of the victims and prayed early recovery of the injured of the blast.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Longov and provincial Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar strongly condemned the blast.

They said measures were being taken to eliminate menace of terrorism as some suspects were trying to sabotage the peace of the province. Both the ministers prayed for early recovery of the injured.