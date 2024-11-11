Open Menu

One Killed, 14 Injured In Bus-truck Collision In Lodhran

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 12:50 PM

One killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Lodhran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) One person was killed and as many as fourteen passengers were injured on Monday when a bus was collided with a trawler in Lodhran.

According to a private news channel, a road accident took place in Lodhran when a passenger bus collided with a trawler that had overturned on the road.

According to the rescue officials, teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The dead body of the driver with other injured passengers was shifted to the nearby hospital.

