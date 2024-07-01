One Killed, 14 Passengers Injured In Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A teenage boy was killed while 14 people sustained multiple injuries in different road traffic accidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some boys were riding motorcycles when one of them wrongly crossed others near Chak Burhan Di Jhok Stop on main Satiana Road.
As a result, four motorcyclists lost their control and struck against a parked trailer which caused the instant death of motorcyclist, Hasan Afzaal (15), of Lorry Adda Faisalabad while Rescue 1122 shifted three injured youths including Haidar (25), Muhammad Amin (17) and Hasnain Afzaal (12) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala.
In another accident, two buses collided with each other near Faisal Garden on Sheikhupura Road and caused injuries to 8 passengers including Asma Batool (40), Shagufta Parveen (62), Osama Salam (25), Muhammad Irfan (30), Sami Ullah (63), Riaz Akhtar Bibi (60), Zunaira Rukhsana (36) and Najeeb Ullah (70).
Rescue 1122 shifted the injuries to Allied Hospital-I and Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) besides providing them first aid. Meanwhile, a passenger bus caught fire due to short-circuit and sparking of wires near Sahianwala Interchange on M-4 Motorway.
Rescue 1122 after receiving information rushed to the spot to rescue the passengers but three passengers jumped out of the bus hurriedly and received injuries whereas other passengers remained safe.
Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured passengers including Manzoor (44), Saba Bibi (26) and Sonia Bibi (32), he added.
