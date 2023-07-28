Open Menu

One Killed, 15 Injured In Bus-trailer Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 12:00 PM

One killed, 15 injured in bus-trailer collision

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A driver was killed while 15 passengers sustained multiple injuries in a road accident on motorway, in the limits of Sammundri police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said here on Friday, the accident took place on Lahore-Multan Motorway M-3 near Sammundri Interchange in the wee hours where a bus of a private company collided with a trailer in a bid to overtaking.

As a result, bus driver Imran Baloch (29) died on the spot while 15 passengers identified as that Marwa Tariq (25), Tasawwar Abbas (24), Nasir (32), Rafaqat Abbas (30), Feroz (40), Munir Ahmad (36), Tariq (26), Abdul Ghafoor (55), Nadia Shamroz (30), Abu Huraira (21), Irfan Khan (31), Usman Zahid (23), Asrar (30), Faheem Ali (32) and Mahboob (39) received multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted 15 victims to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri where the condition of five was stated to be critical.

The police took the body and vehicles into custody.

Investigation was underway.

